Miles Avenue Shooting Suspects Arrested After Pursuit

What began as a reported shooting on Miles Avenue late Sunday night, ended this afternoon with Montana State Troopers doing a "pit maneuver" on a vehicle on S. Frontage Road.

According to the Billings Police Department's Twitter page, there was a report of shots being fired in the 400 block of Miles Avenue on Billings west end around 11:45pm last night (Sunday), and BPD was looking for a white sedan that fled the area following the shooting with possibly two individual inside. No one was injured in the shooting, according to the post.

Around 2:30pm this afternoon (Monday), Billings Police located the suspects "in a vehicle, involved in the (400 Miles Avenue) shooting." According to post on @BillingsPD, the individuals then fled and were pursued by Billings Police, Yellowstone County Sherriff's, and Montana Highway Patrol.

The fleeing vehicle hit a spike strip, and Montana Highway Patrol "Pit'd" the vehicle on S. Frontage Road, near South Billings Blvd, according to the post from Sgt. Becker of the Billings Police Department. All occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and no other information about the suspects were available at the time of this story.