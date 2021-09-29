10 Year Old Chihuahua Mix Needs Billings Family to Love

We're featuring a lovable little lady for Wet Nose Wednesday. Her name is Cookie, and she's a 10-year old Chihuahua mix, and she's waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about our Wet Nose of the Week:

Cookie is the sweetest old lady, just looking for a lap to cuddle up on. She’s always asking for you to pick her up and hold her! Her cute little tongue always hangs out, as she’s only got two teeth. With that said, a soft food diet or a soaked dry food diet – is in her best interest. She gets along fine with other dogs and cats, and wouldn’t mind respectful kiddos that aren’t too rambunctious.

If you would like to find out more about adopting Cookie or to set up an appointment to meet her at the shelter, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Domino the Pit Bull Terrier Mix has been adopted.

Credit: YVAS

