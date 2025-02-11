Montana: Daylight Saving Time is Coming Early This Year

Thanks to the way the calendar lands, Daylight Saving Time 2025 will occur on the earliest date in five years this spring. Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time has been the 2nd Sunday of March for the 46 states that participate (Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii don't play around with the biannual clock-change nonsense).

Daylight Saving Time is March 9. Spring starts March 20th.

"Spring Forward" on March 9 —the earliest it's hit in five years. For Montanans who don't do well during the darkness of Winter, this is welcome news. I'll happily give up my hour of sleep that night, to get an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

Will Trump get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

Back in December, President-elect Donald Trump mentioned his thoughts on adjusting the time twice per year. Per Fox 5 New York:

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate daylight saving time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t!," Trump said on Dec. 13. "Daylight saving time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."

The President didn't mention whether he prefers to keep Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time. Experts have debated the pros and cons of both for decades.

Which time would you prefer?

My first thought is that we should stick with Daylight Saving Time. But things could get a little interesting in the summer... by late June/early July folks in Montana would have a sunrise at around 4:25 AM. Not a horrible thing if you're an early riser, but most of us would probably appreciate the extra daylight after work.

Late last year, Montana joined 19 other states in a push to "lock the clock" after Washington passed the Sunshine Protection Act in 2023. Not much has happened since, and it looks like we'll be doing the silly time change twice again this year: forward one hour on March 9 and back an hour on November 2.

