Montana, Did You Know ‘Harry Potter’ May Be Making a Cinematic Comeback?

If you liked the Harry Potter movie franchise as much as I did, I think that I might have some great news.

But first, let me give you my observations about TV and movies. Studios keep trying new ideas that will draw in the public to watch. But there's always the thought of bringing something that was really popular back. I'm seeing promos for a new version of Magnum P.I. And they've revived MacGuyver. And I thought I read somewhere that somebody was going to redo the Matlock series. Which is harder to do because your main character has died.

Now back to Harry Potter. They're talking about doing more movies. Partly because it was so well received by the public and maybe because the eight Potter films grossed $7.7 BILLION worldwide.

With the final installment of the series "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hollows - Part 2" grossing $1.34 Billion by itself.

I think that it's been so successful because the books were well written and easy for kids to read. Then the movies stuck to the story told in the books very closely. Good clean family entertainment is a good formula for success.

But they haven't made a potter film in 15 years, which kind of surprised me when I read it. When they run Harry Potter marathons on the weekends, my daughter and I will sit and watch several of them back to back.

I guess the next step would be to go visit the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

