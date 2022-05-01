Montana’s Got Mullets. Here Are 50 of Our Favorites.

We received an overwhelming number of entries for our Morgan Wallen Mullet contest with Shipton's Big R and Cat Country 102.9, so we thought we would share 50 of our favorites to see which of these is your pick to win our Mullet model show on Saturday, May 7 at Shipton's Big R West on Gabel Road.

One grand prize winner of the Mullet contest will receive:

2 tickets on the floor for the Dangerous Tour with Morgan Wallen (SOLD OUT) at First Interstate Arena on May 14.

His and her Ariat jeans, Ariat top/shirt & Ariat boots from Shipton's Big R

$100 to High Horse Saloon for pre-concert dinner

$50 from Big Sky Beauty Supply to make sure your mullet is ready for the show!

Plus, great prizes and giveaways for our other contestants in the Mullet show.

What is a Mullet?

It's "a hairstyle in which the hair is cut short at the front and sides, but is longer at the back," according to Wikipedia.

Here are some of the best "business up front, party in the back" haircuts in the Treasure State:

50 Montana Mullets for Morgan Wallen in Billings

