Montana’s Largest Horse Drive Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Montana is known for its wide-open spaces and beautiful vistas. It's also known for its rugged population of cowboys.

The Hell's A-Roarin' Horse drive combines both of those things for an unforgettable event each year. The horse drive is a fundraising event for nonprofit organizations in Montana. It's held annually in Gardiner, Montana on Memorial Weekend, and is a true celebration of the old west.

The Hell's A-Roarin' Horse drive has raised funds to purchase motorized track chairs for Montana veterans and first responders and has managed to purchase three per year in the past four years. The cost of each chair is $15,000.

The horse drive will begin at the Gardiner rodeo grounds at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 in Gardiner, Montana. Spectators can watch as cowboys and cowgirls drive a large herd of horses through town en route to the rodeo grounds in Jardine, a small rustic mining town near the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park. It's free to watch the horse drive.

At 4:00 p.m., the fun continues with a full bar and dinner. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the gate at the Jardine rodeo grounds. There's also live music featuring Jeff Menuey,

The auction will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will include items such as guns, artwork, horse tack, and more.

Here are the details

WHAT: Hell's A-Roarin' Horse Drive

WHEN: Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Rodeo Grounds in Gardiner, Montana

TICKETS: $20. Available at the Jardine rodeo grounds.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact hellsaroarinoutfitters@gmail.com.

