Who ya' gonna' call?? Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter! This week's featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet is a fun-loving pup named Ghost Buster. He has a big smile and a big personality, all packed into a compact, medium-sized build.

Read More: Pet-O-Ween Costume Contest Returns to Billings

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Ghost Buster arrived at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter as a stray.

Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, said Ghost Buster arrived at the shelter as a stray nearly two weeks ago. He is four years old, weighs roughly 50 pounds, and is a black and blue tick heeler mix.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A smart, playful dog who wants to be your co-worker.

Heelers are working dogs, of course, and Ghost Buster is certainly one of those dogs who needs something, anything, to do. Whether it's riding shotgun in your truck, rounding up stray chickens, or participating in seven innings of go fetch, Ghost Buster would love to be by your side 24/7.

Ghost Buster has a unique black spot on his rump. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Ghost Buster has a unique black spot on his rump. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

He's a handsome fella.

Ghost Buster is smart, and he knows a few basic commands like sit and shake. He seems very eager to learn, and with a little bit of time and training, the sky is the limit on what he can learn.

Cat Video Fest 2026 is coming to the Babcock Theater.

If you love cats, two things. 1) The shelter currently has a lot of cats and kittens available for adoption, and 2) Cat Video Fest 2026 is coming to Billings.

The 74-minute, G-rated film "curates a compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses."

Cat Video Fest 2026 will hit the Babcock Theater's silver screen on Sunday, November 15th, with shows at 1 PM and 4 PM. All ticket proceeds benefit YVAS.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adopt, don't shop.

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need workers fast, or are looking for work, reach out to the staffing professionals at Advanced Employment to learn how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"

Adorable Pets Steal the Show at Billings’ 24th Annual Pet-O-Ween From superheroes to skeletons and everything in between, Billings pets brought their A-game to the 24th Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton’s Big R West. Check out the costumes, smiles, and all the hometown fun in our photo gallery! Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor