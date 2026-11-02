Cat Country 102.9 and the Breakfast Flakes have supported two popular gun raffles in the Billings area for years. The Billings Benevolent Firefighters Fund and its Gun a Day in September just wrapped up.

And the other big gun raffle in Billings is just getting started: 2027's 45 Guns in 45 Days.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

45 Guns in 45 Days is a major fundraiser for local American Legion Baseball.

Tickets for 45 Guns in 45 Days went on sale November 1st at the following locations:

Billings Circle K Stores

American Legion

Grandstand Sports Bar & Casino

Triple Play Baseball

Palace Bar & Lanes

Muzzle Loader Cafe and the Powderhorn Lounge

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

You could win hanguns, rifles, and shotguns.

Organizers do a fantastic job selecting a wide variety of firearms for the raffle. From bolt-action hunting rifles and varmint guns to bird guns, home defense weapons, and a bunch of nice handguns.

See the full list of guns you could win HERE.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Tickets are $40 each or 3 for $100.

Only 5,000 tickets are available. Official rules state tickets will be sold until January 31 OR UNTIL SOLD OUT. They always sell out. In addition to the businesses listed above, you can also get tickets by contacting any Billings American Legion baseball player or at billingsalbaseball.org.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Listen to the Breakfast Flakes to see if you've won.

Starting Monday, February 8, Mark and Paul will spin the giant hopper of raffle tickets and draw the first daily winner around 8:05 AM.

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Weekend winners will be drawn on Mondays, and once the giveaway begins, we'll update a running list of all winners on this website each day.

Winners do not have to hear their names announced to play and win.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A fun stocking stuffer idea.

Some people give lottery scratch-off tickets as stocking stuffers, but if you have someone in your life who enjoys firearms, hunting, or shooting sports, consider gifting a 45 Guns in 45 Days raffle ticket instead.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

45 Guns in 45 Days concludes on March 24th, 2027

Everybody loves winning a free gun, but whoever wins the grand prize package on Wednesday, March 24, is in for a real treat. It includes:

Bowtech Edge XT Compound Bow Package

Christensen Arms Mesa FFT Premium Rifle (choice of finish and caliber)

Winchester SX4 Cam Semi-Auto Shotgun (12 ga)

Radical Firearms SOCOM 12" RPR Semi-Auto Rifle w/16" barrel (5.56 NATO)

The grand prize package is worth approximately $5,000 MSRP.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Support the Royals, Scarlets, Blue Jays, and Cardinals.

American Legion Baseball is one of the most successful and tradition-rich amateur athletic leagues in America. Since its inception in 1925, over 10 million young men have participated in "Legion ball."

Today, the program registers more than 5,400 teams in all 50 states, including Canada and Puerto Rico. Purchasing a 45 Guns in 45 Days raffle ticket helps local kids achieve their best on and off the diamond.

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