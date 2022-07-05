More Large Hail, Severe Storms Possible in Billings This Week

Another round of large hail and strong winds are possible through Yellowstone County over the next couple of days, according to the current National Weather Service forecast.

Severe Thunderstorms are possible for Billings and the surrounding communities on Wednesday (7/6) and Thursday (7/7), with the storm's arrival expected to be between 3 pm and 11 pm MDT.

Locally heavy rain is expected with this storm on Wednesday and will bring a potential of ping-pong ball-sized hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.

Wind gusts could get up to 80+mph on Thursday with up to ping-pong ball-sized possible.

The National Weather Service says there is a moderate risk for severe weather in the afternoon and evening through Thursday (7/7). Outdoor events could be impacted by "large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall," according to the NWS.

There's a chance of rain and thunderstorms every day through this Saturday (7/9) for Billings, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Areas of southeast Montana have gotten 1 to 3 inches of rain over the past two days and have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the communities of Forsyth, Miles City, and Baker.

For the complete weather forecast for Billings from the National Weather Service, CLICK HERE.

