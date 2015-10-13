Baconfest 2015 is coming up November 14th and I have been doing a little preparation. Can't get enough bacon, right? I don't think so. Bacon just makes everything better and that is a fact, according to me.

Here are my top 5 favorite bacon recipes:

Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs

12 eggs

4 slices bacon

3 jalapeno peppers

1 cup finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 red onion, minced

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

1 pinch paprika, or as desired

Cheese and Bacon Potato Rounds

4 baking potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch slices

Potatoes Russet

1/4 cup melted butter

8 slices bacon - cooked and crumbled

8 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped green onions

BLT Bacon Bowls

18 slices bacon

Oscar Mayer Bacon Maple

1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 head butter lettuce - rinsed, and torn

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (optional)

Dad's Cheesy Bacon Wrapped Meat Loaf

2 pounds ground beef

2 eggs

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 cup dry bread crumbs

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 small yellow onion, diced

6 slices bacon

8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, cut into quarters

Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

8 slices bacon

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 pounds pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons butter

Now that your mouth and mine is watering, let's head out to Baconfest 2015.

Find these recipes and more at Allrecipes.com