My 5 Favorite Bacon Recipes

Thinkstock

Baconfest 2015 is coming up November 14th and I have been doing a little preparation. Can't get enough bacon, right? I don't think so. Bacon just makes everything better and that is a fact, according to me.

Here are my top 5 favorite bacon recipes:

Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs

Cheese and Bacon Potato Rounds

  • Potatoes Russet
  • 1/4 cup melted butter

BLT Bacon Bowls

  • Oscar Mayer Bacon Maple

Dad's Cheesy Bacon Wrapped Meat Loaf

Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

Now that your mouth and mine is watering, let's head out to Baconfest 2015.

Find these recipes and more at Allrecipes.com

 

 

 

Filed Under: Baconfest 2015, billings, Hot Rod Thompson, montana
Categories: Best Of Billings, Best of Montana, Billings Events, Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top