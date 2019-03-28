My New Campfire Guitar

I bought myself a little "Jim Dandy" parlor sized guitar from Gretsch. It's small, cheap and not a big deal if it gets some road scars. My playing is essential for camping since it wards of bears and other people. I'm not exactly all set for camping. I still need a tent, sleeping bags, cookware...well, pretty much everything save some paracord and a zippo.

I'll be taking my little el cheapo guitar to Headwaters Country Jam this June. I figure there's a good chance I'll run into some fellow pickers out there and for me, music around the campfire is one of the best parts of the outdoor experience.