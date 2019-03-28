My New Campfire Guitar
I bought myself a little "Jim Dandy" parlor sized guitar from Gretsch. It's small, cheap and not a big deal if it gets some road scars. My playing is essential for camping since it wards of bears and other people. I'm not exactly all set for camping. I still need a tent, sleeping bags, cookware...well, pretty much everything save some paracord and a zippo.
I'll be taking my little el cheapo guitar to Headwaters Country Jam this June. I figure there's a good chance I'll run into some fellow pickers out there and for me, music around the campfire is one of the best parts of the outdoor experience.
Other than the basic outdoor gear, what else do you take on your typical camping trip?