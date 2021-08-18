New Dating App For Environmentalists in Bozeman? It’s a Thing

This morning when I logged onto Facebook, I noticed an invitation to a new dating site called Sparked. The app is described as "video dating for kind people." I don't normally do the whole online dating thing, but out of curiosity, I decided to check it out.

Apparently, Sparked is a new dating service for environmentalists. You just fill out a little information about yourself and what you're looking for, and Sparked will find speed dating events in your area. Once you find a match, Sparked sets up a series of 4-minute video dates. If the initial dates go well, you have the option to go on a 10-minute date.

According to the Sparked website, the app won't have public profiles, swiping, or "endless DMs."

Once the video speed dating is over, you can exchange information and meet in person.

Let's be clear, Sparked is nothing like farmersonly.com. First, they ask everyone to commit to a positive dating experience by doing the following.

Be Kind

Putting yourself out there is brave. Be kind even when it's not a match

Keep It a Safe Space

Everyone deserves to enjoy dating. Sparked will hold everyone accountable

Show Up

This pretty much says that you shouldn't ghost your date. Sparked uses your private profile to introduce you to people that you're compatible with. When everyone shows up, everyone has fun.

Sparked even asks you how you identify when it's male, female, or a non-binary person. If you don't specify as one of the above, you can provide additional details about your gender identity.

To be honest, I don't know how I feel about the term "safe space." I also don't know why Facebook thinks I'm an environmentalist. Out of curiosity, I decided to create an account to see what it was all about. I'm currently on a waiting list. I'll let you know how it goes.