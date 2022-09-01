Montana has consistently been top 3 in the United States for suicide rate, and a local organization in Billings is working to help those at risk and to raise awareness during suicide prevention month.

According to the press release from Riverstone Health, yard signs will be placed throughout the city and communities by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone County that promotes the new suicide prevention three-digit number 988.

This yard sign campaign is supported and partially funded by RiverStone Health. The coalition also has partnered with Dog Tag Buddies, Ask in Earnest, Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, and 4Q6 Youth Alliance

CLICK HERE to get more details or to become part of the SPCYV Yard Sign event, which is a 6-week campaign running through September 30.