Nice Hair, Nancy (OPINION)

So, have you seen the video of Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done? Oh yeah, she went into the salon that's suppose to be closed in California and had HER hair done with no mask on while at the same time ripping the President for the lack of masks at the RNC. Salon owners in California and elsewhere are pissed. I don't blame them. Remember her quote from the Senate hearings on the President when she said no one is above the law? Hmmm, that's interesting. Doesn't matter, she's protected. All hair matters, especially hers. See ya tomorrow at 5.