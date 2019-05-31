One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure

Who doesn't love a good garage sale? This Saturday (June 1st) you can help the kids at Highland Elementary. The Highland Elementary School PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) is having a yard sale to raise funds to help the school purchase playground equipment, picnic benches and educational resources, like computer technology and apps for education. There's kids' toys, books, furniture, home decor, clothing, shoes, sports equipment and a bunch of other valuables that have been donated for this yard sale. The yard sale is from 8am-3pm at the school at 729 Parkhill Drive and is open to the public.