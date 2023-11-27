One Of The Best Things About Visiting Is The Food

I hope you all had a great holiday.

Mark and I took a few days off during the week. I had to get back to see my mom in Cincinnati. Almost all of my kids were able to go, as well.

Credit: Rafik Wahba on Unsplash Credit: Rafik Wahba on Unsplash loading...

Food, food, and more food.

One of the great things about going back is you get to eat the cuisine that you were so accustomed to. Our first stop, like every year, is at Skyline Chili. It is a must stop every year for a 3-Way (spaghetti covered with chili and topped with cheddar cheese) and a Coney (hot dog with mustard, covered with chili, diced onions, and cheddar cheese).

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

The next day we were hungry and decided it would be LaRosa's pizza day. It did not disappoint.

We didn't have time though to get White Castle burgers, they are just so much better when made fresh at the burger joint.

The one thing I learned while I was there is that Cincinnati is also known as the coffee cake capital of the world. Its deep German history provided it with a multitude of family bakeries over the years. I have yet to find anyone in Billings who can duplicate the cinnamon crumble coffee cakes or famous pecan rolls you could get there.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Maybe I just need to get off the farm more because there could be some places here that have those things. I hear about cinnamon rolls all the time, but never about the famous Grater's Double Butter Coffee Cake. There's nothing like it anywhere. I'd still rather live here, it is always good to get back home.

See ya tomorrow at 5.