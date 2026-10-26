It's almost time for our annual tradition of standing in line before the sun comes up for a shot at becoming a millionaire. Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale this Sunday, November 1, and if this year is anything like last year, you'd better have a plan before heading out the door.

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I learned that lesson the hard way in 2024.

Two years ago, I did not get up early. Tickets were sold out by the time I got to a gas station. So last year, I dragged myself out of bed and stood in a ridiculously long line at 5 AM at the truck stop in Laurel, just to get my hands on some tickets.

The tickets sold out in just a few hours, and there's every reason to expect another mad dash this weekend, despite lottery officials adding a 6th million-dollar prize.

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Set Your Alarm (And Don't Forget About Daylight Saving Time)

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning. At 2 AM on November 1, clocks roll back one hour, giving you a little extra time in bed. Montana Lottery recommends planning ahead and getting out early, ideally around 5:30 AM.

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The convenience store down the street is not your only option.

Any Montana Lottery retailer selling lottery products can sell Montana Millionaire tickets, including grocery stores, bars, taverns, convenience stores, as well as some liquor stores and casinos.

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A Few Things to Know Before You Get in Line

The Montana Lottery has some advice for players hoping to get lucky this weekend.

Be patient. This is the busiest lottery sales period of the year. Ticket machines can only print so fast, so don't take your frustration out on the person working behind the counter.

Watch your tickets print. Only purchase tickets printed by the lottery machine when you pay. Retailers aren't supposed to print tickets in advance.

Don't waste time driving from store to store. All retailers are selling tickets from the same pool. Once that pool sells out, it's sold out everywhere. No need to turn your morning into a high-speed convenience store tour.

Check your tickets . If you win an instant prize, the ticket will tell you and print the prize information immediately.

. If you win an instant prize, the ticket will tell you and print the prize information immediately. One final reminder from the Montana Lottery: Keep your tickets somewhere safe.

The Quarter Million Monday Drawing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2026, offering a prize of $250,000. The Player’s Club $20,000 Second Chance Drawing and the Grand Prize Drawing will take place on December 28, 2026, with six lucky winners.

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