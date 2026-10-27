The Milk River is back in the news, though this time it's about wildlife rather than irrigation. Last summer, the long-awaited St. Mary Siphon replacement project was completed, restoring a critical piece of infrastructure that carries St. Mary River water beneath the Milk River Canal.

This latest effort has a different goal: improving wildlife habitat along the Milk River in north-central Montana.

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Milk River at Malta - Google Maps Milk River at Malta - Google Maps

The habitat restoration project took place on the Hi-Line.

The National Wild Turkey Federation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Montana Conservation Corps recently completed the first phase of a multi-year restoration project at McNeil Slough Waterfowl Production Area in Phillips County.

The 2026 effort included removing invasive Russian olive trees and planting 216 native trees and shrubs to improve habitat across 68 acres of prairie and riverbank areas.

Russian olive trees have spread along portions of the Milk River, competing with native vegetation and changing the landscape. Meanwhile, aging cottonwood trees and changing water levels have made it more difficult for young native trees to grow naturally.

Russian Olive - Photo by Anita Austvika on Unsplash an olive tree with lots of green leaves

Out with Russian Olives, in with native plants.

In September, a six-person Montana Conservation Corps crew spent nine days removing Russian olive trees near Horseshoe Pond and an existing access route. Although the trees themselves covered about three acres, their removal will help preserve open prairie habitat across a much larger area.

Earlier in the year, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff planted 96 chokecherries, 72 green ash and 48 red osier dogwoods near Horseshoe Pond. The native plants were arranged in natural groupings, with protective sleeves installed to help shield young trees from browsing deer and moose.

Robert Winkler Robert Winkler

It benefits far more than just wild turkeys.

While the project is spearheaded by the National Wild Turkey Federation, the riparian restoration project will benefit many critters, including waterfowl, songbirds, sharp-tailed grouse, deer, and other wildlife.

Restoring native vegetation can also help stabilize riverbanks, reduce erosion, and limit sediment entering the Milk River. The project is part of the NWTF's Waterways for Wildlife Initiative, which supports conservation efforts aimed at restoring waterways and wildlife habitat across the Great Plains.

Photo by Prazanthy Ramesh on Unsplash a deer with antlers standing in a grassy field

Additional work is planned at McNeil Slough and the nearby Hammond Waterfowl Production Area. Future phases could include more Russian olive removal, additional native plantings, and grazing management adjustments to encourage vegetation recovery.

Both properties offer walk-in public access for hunting, fishing, birdwatching, and other outdoor recreation.

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