Does it feel like those big, sad, brown eyes are boring a hole deep into your soul? Yeah, me too. Wally is our featured adoptable Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, and he's more than ready to settle into a stable, loving home.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Wally was a transfer to YVAS from Billings Animal Control

The four-year-old Pitbull mix arrived at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter about a week ago, said Derek Wulf, YVAS Humane Outreach Coordinator. Before his arrival, Billings Animal Control held him for an undetermined length of time.

Not much is known about Wally's background, but I can tell you he is quite sweet, calm, and a bit shy.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

He's practically begging for a caring, stable environment.

Wulf said Wally doesn't seem to get along very well with small dogs, but with gentle introductions to bigger dogs, he likes to play.

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Wally is a handsome fella and is just the right size for a medium/large-ish dog at 69 pounds.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Join YVAS for a fun adoption event on Saturday, October 10th.

Lionheart Cannabis, just off the Frontage Road at 223 Erie Dr, did something awesome last year when they provided a temporary space for Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter after what I refer to as "the meth incident" debacle.

Now, Lionheart has collaborated with the shelter for a puppy adoption event this weekend. See details below.

Thank you to our Wet Nose Wednesday sponsor, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need employees or are looking for work, reach out to the HR pros at Advanced Employment.

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