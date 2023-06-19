I didn't think that people were cutting back on vacations but apparently, they are.

I just returned last weekend from Phoenix and you wouldn't think that was true with the planes all being full. Maybe inflation is starting to catch up a little bit.

Gas prices are now higher than they were last year and prices for hotels and restaurant food have also been hit with increases.

Photo by Justin Sullivan - Getty Images

I was surprised that our Flakes trip had so many sign up so quickly. We have about 130 people going and only a few spots are left.

Some people will still vacation no matter what. Price doesn't matter and the break they need trumps whatever else is going on.

Yellowstone Park visitation was down dramatically from last year. Ten percent is a big number considering the floods hit last year and they closed the park down for a while.

I don't know though how they know the numbers because when you go through the gate they don't ask how many are in the car, take payment, and you're in.

Bozeman now gets more people flying in there to see the park than Billings so they would know firsthand. So with the park less crowded, only about 15,000 people per day in May, maybe it would be a good time for us home folks to take a trip.

Credit: NPS/Arnie Spencer

I wish they would have a dedicated day for Montana and Wyoming folks only. A little perk for the host states plus most of us wouldn't stop on the road to take a picture of a deer or antelope either.

So who really knows...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.