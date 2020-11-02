Relief Is Coming

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I made myself go for a walk this weekend like I told you I would. I felt guilty though because the weather was so nice and I really could have gotten some nice day projects done. Well, folks, one day. That's it. One day left of the relentless beating we have all taken during this election cycle. Should we all start taking bets about the first story on the frontrunner for 2024. It won't take them long until they start posturing their guy or gal. I think the Flakes trip party might be a dandy as people are ready to let go a little bit. Stay tuned for a time and location coming soon. See ya tomorrow at 5.