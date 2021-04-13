Sadly, Billings’ Oldest Radio Show May Be Calling It Quits

My alarm went off this morning at 3:50 a.m., the same as it always has for the last 9,000 times I've started my day at work. My dog always looks at me like, "Do you realize what time it is?" Yes, I do, and I have to admit I'm starting to feel it a little more each year. As I started my drive into work with my eyes wide open looking for deer, I thought, "Paul, you can't keep this up. You have to slow down." As sad as it may be, I think that this may have to be my last run on the air.

Many will be happy to finally have this jerk gone. We have about 20 months left on our current commitment. That's going to be it unless we can continue on a reduced basis. I have entertained the thought of maybe working every other month so I can rest, do some things I want to do, and also get some work done. I have to tell ya, it will be a sad day for me personally knowing all the things that have taken place in this tiny control room. I think that we have made a real difference in this area for over 33 years now. But there comes a time for all of us to realize it may be time to move into that next stage of life.

I start to get sad when I think of all the things that I missed out on because I didn't have the time. I may have even deprived my kids of some things that they may have deserved, but I always did my best with the time I had. So, let's all try to make the most out of these next 20 months or so. Let's make it great and hopefully our run will some way or somehow be able to continue. This is the old right-hander rounding third and heading for home. See ya tomorrow AGAIN at 5.