See: Hot Temps on the way &#8211; Billings Public Swimming Pools

See: Hot Temps on the way – Billings Public Swimming Pools

Credit Ingram Publishing

As we head into a little bit of a heatwave in the coming weeks here are some public swimming pools available for use to everyone.  I've included some links for your convenience and to see the cost of admission (if any).  Think it might be a fun way to get the kiddos out of the house to enjoy some cooler inexpensive fun!

Credit Ingram Publishing
loading...

ROSE PARK POOL - 21ST WEST AVENUE C *CLICK LINK FOR DETAILS

Run by the Billings Parks and Recreation Department. This public pool is open 7 days a week throughout the rest of the summer. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 12pm-7pm, Friday & Saturday 12pm-8pm.

Pool is heated to 80 degrees, just in case we get a cold snap.  With plenty to do at this pool, including waterfall mushrooms and sprayers and more.

Ages 4 and Under FREE when accompanied by adult.  Children 5-17 - $5.00

Ages 18+ - $7.00

Family Season Swim Pass – Up to 4 members in household ($20.00 each additional household member.) $220 Individual Youth Season Pass (5 -17 years of age) $80 Individual Adult Season Pass (18yrs+) $140

loading...
CREDIT: Billings Park & Rec
loading...

OASIS - 543 Aronson Ave, Billings, MT      *  CLICK LINK FOR DETAILS

The Oasis is now open for the Summer 2023 season daily from noon – 7:00pm (weather permitting). Come join in on the fun!

Season passes are available for purchase for both families and individuals. Active military service member or veteran? Send us an email at info@billingsoasis.com and we’ll make sure you get your appropriate discount!

Credit: Oasis FB Page
loading...

Family Season Pass

$259.00

SELECT OPTIONS

  • Senior Season Pass

    $49.00

    SELECT OPTIONS

  • Individual Season Pass over 42″ tall

    $69.00

    SELECT OPTIONS

  • Individual Season Pass Under 42″ tall

    $49.00

    SELECT OPTIONS

    • Additional child to family household

    $29.00

    SELECT OPTIONS
    Credit: Oasis FB Page
    loading...
    Credit: Oasis FB Page
    loading...

    Beautiful Pools Around America

    Take a dive into some of the most picturesque pools around America.
    Filed Under: Billings Pools, Social Post, Swimming
    Categories: Billings News, Events, Photos
    Comments
    Leave A Comment

    More From Cat Country 102.9