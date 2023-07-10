As we head into a little bit of a heatwave in the coming weeks here are some public swimming pools available for use to everyone. I've included some links for your convenience and to see the cost of admission (if any). Think it might be a fun way to get the kiddos out of the house to enjoy some cooler inexpensive fun!

ROSE PARK POOL - 21ST WEST AVENUE C *CLICK LINK FOR DETAILS

Run by the Billings Parks and Recreation Department. This public pool is open 7 days a week throughout the rest of the summer. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 12pm-7pm, Friday & Saturday 12pm-8pm.

Pool is heated to 80 degrees, just in case we get a cold snap. With plenty to do at this pool, including waterfall mushrooms and sprayers and more.

Ages 4 and Under FREE when accompanied by adult. Children 5-17 - $5.00

Ages 18+ - $7.00

Family Season Swim Pass – Up to 4 members in household ($20.00 each additional household member.) $220 Individual Youth Season Pass (5 -17 years of age) $80 Individual Adult Season Pass (18yrs+) $140

OASIS - 543 Aronson Ave, Billings, MT * CLICK LINK FOR DETAILS

The Oasis is now open for the Summer 2023 season daily from noon – 7:00pm (weather permitting). Come join in on the fun!

Season passes are available for purchase for both families and individuals. Active military service member or veteran? Send us an email at info@billingsoasis.com and we’ll make sure you get your appropriate discount!

Family Season Pass $259.00 SELECT OPTIONS



Individual Season Pass over 42″ tall $69.00 SELECT OPTIONS



Individual Season Pass Under 42″ tall $49.00 SELECT OPTIONS

Additional child to family household

$29.00

