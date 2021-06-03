Billings Pools Opening Next Week. What about Special Needs Kids?

When you were a kid, waiting for fun things to happen seemed to take forever. Christmas came painfully slow. The days before your birthday crept at a snails pace, and waiting for the pool to open for the summer couldn't come soon enough. My childhood summers always kicked off with a couple of weeks of morning session swimming lessons, followed by long days of hanging out at the pool. We'd get a couple of bucks to spend on treats for the day, and our parents would pick us up around closing time.

Rose Park and South Park Pools Open June 9th.

Billings Park and Recreation will open the Rose Park pool and the South Park Pool on Wednesday, June 9th at noon. Daily hours are 12 pm - 6 pm for South Park Pool and 12pm - 8 pm for Rose Park. Admission prices are affordable (FREE for little ones, up to $7 for adults) and you can find full details HERE. There are also 5 spray playgrounds and 2 wading pools scattered around town for cooling off and they are also opening next week.

Swimming for special needs children.

As a parent of a special needs child, I fully understand that the term "special needs" can cover a broad range of sensory or developmental issues. From physical disabilities to personality disorders (and combinations of both), it's ultimately up to the each parent's unique situation to know what's best for their child when it comes to swimming. Always consult with your health care provider. Safety.com says that playing in the water can be beneficial for many special needs kids. Check out their Water Safety Guide for Children With Special Needs HERE. They wrote,

Although kids with developmental disabilities have a higher risk of swimming-related accidents or injury, swimming and water play could be fun and therapeutic and shouldn’t be avoided.

My special little one LOVES water and her therapists have encouraged swimming and water fun. The splash pools in Billings can be a great option for younger children.

Other pool openings:

Laurel Community Pool will NOT be opening this year. The Billings YMCA has operated the pool in previous years. Matt Wheeler with Laurel Public Works confirmed that the Y's lack of staffing is the issue.

Oasis Waterpark opens 6/4

Red Lodge pool will not be opening this year due to disrepair.

As temperatures climb, it's tempting to head to the river to cool off. Exercise extreme caution this early in the season, as the Yellowstone is running very high and fast. Dogs, kids (and adults, honestly) shouldn't be swimming in the river yet.