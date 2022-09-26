Mark Wilson from The Breakfast Flakes Talks &#8216;Going the Distance&#8217; in Montana

Mark Wilson from The Breakfast Flakes Talks ‘Going the Distance’ in Montana

Credit: MyOwnFrontier via Youtube

Today's topic is "going the distance".

I saw on Q2's website a story about a guy who was planning on a 400-mile paddleboarding trip that would take him from Gardiner to Terry. Very ambitious.

And last week there was a soldier that walked 22 miles in full gear.

So I got to thinking about my longest treks.

Growing up I recall doing the March Of Dimes Walkathons a couple of times. And I think those were 20-mile walks. Which was no big deal when I was twelve or thirteen. I didn't even have to train. I just had my mom drop me off at the starting line about two minutes before the scheduled time and off we went.

Getty Images
loading...

One year I entered a Bike-A-Thon that went from the Great Falls airport to Vaughn. Out and back was 26 miles round trip. Todd Greenwalt and I made the trip four times. Even then I recall being very sore.

But what was probably the hardest trip was when I backpacked into the Bob Marshall Wilderness at Upper Holland Lake. I think that it was seven miles in and up some 2500 vertical feet. In August. And I was carrying a pretty good-sized backpack. Along with a twelve gauge shotgun because I don't believe in bear spray.

If you're one of those people who claim that they just can't ever lose weight, hike into this place. Without some crazy diet, I lost eight pounds in four days. And all we had to drink was water. But while it was a healthy trip, it wasn't the most fun that I've ever had.

And after four days of freeze-dried food, I had the absolute best double cheeseburger that I've ever had at The Mo Club.

And to this day, I enjoy cheeseburgers far more than walking around where a bear could eat me.

7 Charming Montana Places to Explore on a Three-Day Weekend

Montana may be a big state that's far away from big cities, but with only three days you can find a lot of places worth exploring. Check out this list of charming locations you might not know about:

10 Best Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana, you have to love a good steak dinner now and then. Luckily, here in Montana, we have steakhouses that spread far and wide throughout the state. If you are traveling through Montana or vacationing around the state, give one of these places a try.
Filed Under: hiking, march of dimes, The Breakfast Flakes
Categories: Health, Local Interest, Montana News, Travel
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9