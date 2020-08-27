Shake-A-Day Party Bus Will Tour Billings Bars 9/6
I'm always surprised when I talk to someone who has never heard of "shake-a-days." Usually, it's someone from out of state that isn't familiar with a popular game of chance held at practically every bar in Montana. If you are one of those people who've never heard of the game, here's how it works:
- Go to a bar.
- Tell the bartender you'd like to play their shake-a-day.
- Give them a dollar.
- The bartender will give you a cup with five die.
- There are usually two cash jackpots and you get to shake one time for each pot (.50 a shake).
- Shake and hope and pray you get five of a kind. If you do, you win the jackpot! Usually the bar keeps 10% of your winnings to re-start the pot.
- If you don't win, your dollar goes into the jackpot and you can try again tomorrow. Hence the "a day" part of shake-a-day.
The really fun part is that these jackpots can climb to a fairly substantial pot of money. There is a bar on the West End that recently had two pots over $1,000 (hint: it's next to Scheel's). I shook 4 out of 5 on one pot and got a Full House on the second pot. So close, but no cigar. It's kind of like Yahtzee, only with real money. There is a Facebook page to help you track the shake-a-day jackpots at various bars around town, check it out HERE.
We just found out that Party Time Transport is now hosting a Sunday Funday Shake-a-Day Bus tour! It sounds like a blast. The next tour is coming up on Sunday, September 6th and will depart at 10 AM from Hooligans. It's $50 per person (your shakes are covered at each bar stop) and the bus is BYOB, which is pretty awesome. You get to ride on a booze-cruise party bus for the day and potentially win some cash. Sounds like a great Sunday to me! Prearrange to have your DD pick you up at the end of the tour or call an Uber, because you're probably going to need one.