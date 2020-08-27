Shake-A-Day Party Bus Will Tour Billings Bars 9/6

I'm always surprised when I talk to someone who has never heard of "shake-a-days." Usually, it's someone from out of state that isn't familiar with a popular game of chance held at practically every bar in Montana. If you are one of those people who've never heard of the game, here's how it works:

Go to a bar.

Tell the bartender you'd like to play their shake-a-day.

Give them a dollar.

The bartender will give you a cup with five die.

There are usually two cash jackpots and you get to shake one time for each pot (.50 a shake).

Shake and hope and pray you get five of a kind. If you do, you win the jackpot! Usually the bar keeps 10% of your winnings to re-start the pot.

If you don't win, your dollar goes into the jackpot and you can try again tomorrow. Hence the "a day" part of shake-a-day.

Credit: Getty Stock/ThinkStock

The really fun part is that these jackpots can climb to a fairly substantial pot of money. There is a bar on the West End that recently had two pots over $1,000 (hint: it's next to Scheel's). I shook 4 out of 5 on one pot and got a Full House on the second pot. So close, but no cigar. It's kind of like Yahtzee, only with real money. There is a Facebook page to help you track the shake-a-day jackpots at various bars around town, check it out HERE.

Photo courtesy of Party Time Transport, used with permission

We just found out that Party Time Transport is now hosting a Sunday Funday Shake-a-Day Bus tour! It sounds like a blast. The next tour is coming up on Sunday, September 6th and will depart at 10 AM from Hooligans. It's $50 per person (your shakes are covered at each bar stop) and the bus is BYOB, which is pretty awesome. You get to ride on a booze-cruise party bus for the day and potentially win some cash. Sounds like a great Sunday to me! Prearrange to have your DD pick you up at the end of the tour or call an Uber, because you're probably going to need one.