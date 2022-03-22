Shots Fired, Woman in Custody After Robbery at Billings Casino

It wasn't a lucky night for two women who attempted to rob a casino in Billings Heights on Monday (3/21).

According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded to a robbery involving two females at the Magic Diamond Casino located at 1524 Main Street in the Heights on Monday around 8 pm MDT.

One of the women involved in the robbery apparently "shot a handgun in the air" during the incident, according to Billings Police Sgt. Beck. No one was injured during the robbery.

Get our free mobile app

When BPD officers responded to the scene, the two female suspects fled in a blue car that was later located near King Avenue East, according to the social media post.

One woman was taken into custody following the robbery, according to the report on Twitter.

There was no further information about the other woman involved in the robbery or the identity of the female suspect who was arrested on Monday night (3/21).

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.