May the Artwork Be With You. Star Wars Pop-Up Opens in Billings

The Star Wars franchise is perhaps one of the biggest movie brands of all time. The original film debuted on just 40 screens, but 1977's 'Star Wars: A New Hope' quickly became a box office smash, generating $755.4 million in ticket sales (source: DisneyNews.us) I was just a toddler when the movie came out and didn't see it until years later, when my 2nd grade buddy proudly played the movie on his fancy new VHS machine when I stayed over for a sleepover. I didn't really get into the movie then, and to be honest I never really got into Star Wars that much since. I guess it's just not my thing.

Photo by Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

People who love Star Wars, really love Star Wars.

The 40-year-old franchise was purchased by Disney in 2012 for $4 billion dollars, which seemed like a lot at the time. However, the movies gross an insane amount at the box office and even more money is made in merchandising and streaming, according to the MotleyFool.com. Many Star Wars fans are into collectibles as well as movie artwork. One prominent Star War artist is Billings local Russell Walks.

Photo by Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Walks's Star Wars Pop-Up Shop Opened 6/28 in Downtown Billings.

If you love Star Wars, swing by the pop-up shop on N 29th St, right across the street from the Sassy Biscuit in the former One Source Lighting building. I wandered in on Monday to chat with Russell and check out his work on display. Even as a "non fan", I was impressed. Walks is one of just a handful of licensed artists creating amazing movie art for Star Wars (and other movies).

Photo by Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Limited time engagement.

The Star Wars Pop-Up shop will only be there until July 17th, so don't wait if you want to check it out. Prints are affordable and there are tons of cool licensed images to choose from.

