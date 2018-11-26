STYX and Larry The Cable Guy Will Perform Together At MetraPark
The "LAUGH. ROCK. SERIOUSLY." Tour featuring STYX and Larry The Cable Guy is coming to Billings. One of the greatest bands of all time will team up with this comedy legend to GIT-R-DONE at Rimrock Auto Arena on March 23rd, 2019.
We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Florida many moons ago. Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I’m ready! Are you? Let’s do this!!! -Tommy Shaw / STYX guitarist & singer
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, November 30th at 10am and will be available at the MetraPark box office, MetraPark.com or by calling 800-366-8538.
Ever since I ran into Tommy at a convenience store in Florida, I’ve always wanted to work some shows with the iconic band STYX. Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned him for honeybuns and coffee from that day in Florida. -Larry The Cable Guy