Sweetest Kelpie Mix is Looking for Her Forever Home in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is Milk Dud. She's a 7-year old Kelpie mix who is waiting to be adopted at YVAS.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Pearl the 9-month old Australian Shepherd mix has been adopted.

We need your help finding a home for the longest-stay dog at the shelter. His name is Bambino, and he's been at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for 3 months. Here's what YVAS has to say about this lovable boy:

The great Bambino! The man, the myth, the legend! This handsome fella is ready to hit a home run, and bring himself home! Bambino is too smart for his own good, and will need a home with a very secure yard – as he can climb 6 foot chain link, and jump anything shorter. He’s assumed to have been a rez dog, so not wanting to stay in one place, always on the move – has been his thing.. so an active home that can bring him along on outdoor adventures (while he’s leashed, so he doesn’t take off!) is in his best interest. He can be picky of other dogs, but seems to do well with dogs smaller than him. Bambino would probably do best in a kitty free home, but wouldn’t mind a home with kiddos as long as they are respectful of his space

