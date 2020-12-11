Take a Deep Breath: Paul Reviews 2020

It's that time of year when everything comes to an end. Another year in the books for the Flakes and what a year it has been. So many things over the last 12 months made the time fly by and now it's the holidays. I want to thank all of you for the support that we have received in everything we've taken on in 2020. The police body cams, Gym memberships for veterans, the Laurel K-9 unit, metal detectors for schools, and of course, our Flakesgiving Fund. Plus, St.Jude's and St V's on-air fundraisers. It's all a testimony of the character of our listeners and the place we call home. This has been a trying and difficult year for all of us, some more than others. I myself also have had to endure many things but others need your prayers more. Let's all hope as we enter a new year that the picture becomes much brighter and this will be the year the turnaround starts for many. May you and your family have a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year and we'll see ya at 5 on January 4th, 2021.

