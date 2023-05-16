The Latest American Epidemic is Nothing New To Some in Montana

Have you heard what the latest epidemic is in the United States?

Nope it's not some new kind of virus that we haven't heard of yet.

It's loneliness.

According to the U.S. surgeon general loneliness in America can be deadly. This month he declared it an epidemic saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some of the potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, and the fraying bond of the family.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

I think everyone would agree that loneliness is a terrible thing, it can eat you up from the inside out. I think about it every day about how much I miss my kids.

Imagine the elderly that are soon forgotten in today's society. All alone all day long just waiting for someone to come visit for just a moment, and nothing.

People who live alone often are more social just to avoid the depression that being alone can bring. People who have been married and suddenly lose a loved one and find themselves alone are frightened daily, especially if they have a number of years left.

It's just one of the mental illnesses that can cause all kinds of problems and then lead to depression and other ailments. I agree with the surgeon general's analysis. It's awful.

Imagine being stuck in a nursing home with no family or no visitors sitting there just waiting for your time to come. You've already thought of everything that could be thought about and just wait.

Be careful, what goes around comes around.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.