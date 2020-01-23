The Breakfast Flakes Live From Mexico Monday Morning (PHOTOS)

It didn't take Mark long to get into vacation mode. We got this photo at 5:33am on Tuesday (1/21) with the message "First class, baby!"

The return photo that we sent back couldn't be posted due to explicit content. We were just letting Mark know he's number one!

On Wednesday morning, Mark snapped this pic while looking for the "quiet pool."

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

This morning (Thursday), we didn't get a message from Mark until after 8am Mexico time. When he finally responded, here's what we got:

Starting the day with a hangover. Elvis impersonator last night. Rock show / light show and 4 nurses from Wisconsin. Hell of a first 24 hours.

Credit; Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

A private cocktail party was held Thursday evening for everyone on the Flakes Trip.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

Listen Monday (1/27) beginning at 6am when Mark and Paul broadcast live from Akumal, Mexico.