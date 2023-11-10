Friday Fragments: CMAs, Political Ads, and Flakes Trip Giveaway Tomorrow!

Finally, CMA recognition.

Joe Diffie finally got a tribute on the CMA/s this week. I think that he's underrated. I hope you watched because what we saw Wednesday night is what your country radio stations are going to sound like for the next little bit. Also, I'm not a fan of Payton Manning as host.

Listen here, Facebook.

Facebook should eliminate anonymous posts. When I post an opinion or comment, it's got my name on it. It should be like that for everybody.

Political ads.

Senator John Tester will run ads on our station because we have the highest listenership in the area. But he won't come in for an interview with us.

Did you listen?

I hope that you heard our "Miley Smammich" bit Friday morning. Good stuff.

General Flakes Updates:

The Flakes Trip stop-bys are one of my favorite things. We get to talk to listeners who never call in but listen daily. We met a gal yesterday who hit redial 57 times in a row, trying to get qualified on the air Thursday morning. Then she drove out to see us to get signed up. Only to discover that she can't attend due to her surprise birthday party in Great Falls this weekend. Kinda funny.

We are also getting a lot of "You guys aren't really gonna retire, are you?" Well, folks, it's gonna happen someday. But I wouldn't worry about it for 385 days.

The next event is the Flakes Trip Giveaway at the Rhodeside Event Center in Huntley on Saturday night. Doors open at 6. Registration at 7. Festivities get going at 8. We're always excited for this event It's the best party you'll attend this year.

Looking forward to it.