Farmer Finishers: Veterans, Crime, Upcoming Flakes Events

There is a lot to cover this week in Farmer Finishers.

Happy birthday to Montana who turned 134 this week, you're looking good.

Caption: John Kakuk on Unsplash Caption: John Kakuk on Unsplash loading...

Thank a vet.

If you have a chance over the weekend we had a great tribute and discussion this morning about our great veterans on Veterans Day. Some of which included pay numbers that were abysmal.

Get our free mobile app

The city of Billings.

What a message sent this week by the taxpayers to city officials as the huge bond worth 143 million was overwhelmingly shut down 69% - 31%. Now let's all hope they get the message about what our priority is in Billings. With 3 shootings this week, I think we know what to do with the over 300 gang members currently roaming our streets.

Credit: Nathan Costa on Unsplash Credit: Nathan Costa on Unsplash loading...

We also had Stacey Zinn, the former DEA agent on our show to give the people an idea of the typical gang member. They do not ride bikes or play hockey. They deal drugs, compete for turf, and kill people. We have a real problem and it has to be addressed.

Flakes events.

Our big event is Saturday night at the Roadside Event Center. It's the Flakes trip giveaway so don't miss it. It really is a great party and will also be broadcast live on Twitch starting at 8 if you want to watch.

Credit: TSM Credit: TSM loading...

Next week is a huge week for us with Flakesgiving week. It's our big fundraising event of the year which now allows us to do so many more things thanks to your generosity so tune in to that.

See ya at the party and see you Monday at 5.