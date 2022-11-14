The Breakfast Flakes Send a BIG Thank You to Helpful Billings Community

It's a big week for us with Flakesgiving. This is much bigger though than just feeding 10-15,000 people every year. It's about the community giving back to help others and it's a testimonial to everyone who lives here and has a business here.

Because of these great people, we are also able to do other things throughout the year. Metal detectors, scholarships, school drug sniffs, etc. Please listen and recognize these people, we are so fortunate they are here.

Mira K9 sniffing dog Billings MT Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media loading...

Emily Pennington Scholarship Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media loading...

People at local businesses like Metra RV, C&L service, Ace Electric, Cayton Excavation, R & S concrete pumping, Moon Construction, and more. So many coming together for this area in this mixed-up world to make a difference in the place they live and work.

There are so many more that we hear from every year so thank you in advance. If you can help in other ways with your time, here are some details:

We put the meals together Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. in the lower lot at Metra. Saturday there will be a delivery meeting at 10:15 if you want to deliver.

The meal handout starts at 12 noon and we'll need help with that as well.

The delivery number for people unable to come by in person for a box is 406-970-2GET as in "2-get-a-meal" -- 406-970-2438. Please don't abuse this service as there really are many who can't get out and shouldn't be out.

This is just the first day and we will keep you updated throughout the week so keep it on 102.9 and you will learn everything you need to know. Mark always said if you listen to our show you will get a meal.

Everything You Need to Know About Flakesgiving 2022

Let's have a big week this week and thank you Billings, it truly is the last best place...If we could only get a new senator now...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.