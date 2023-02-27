The Farmer Scoffs at the Notion of a 4-Day Workweek

I'm not for it and I think it's a bad idea for many reasons.

I'm talking about the four-day work week with now only 32 hours in the standard week. The 40-hour week with five days was passed in 1938, it was known as the Fair labors standard act. Originally it was 44 hours then revised to 40 hours in 1940. In 1890 the U.S. government started tracking working hours and the average work-week for full-time manufacturing employees was 100 hours. Probably a little too much.

More like 99 hours.

I remember during the 1990 census the person who came to our house only had room for 99 hours on the questionnaire so we used 99 even though I was working more back then. That's all that an already lazy, out-of-shape pandemic spoiled society needs is more time off and less activity.

The problems with a four-day workweek.

Number one for many work is the only physical activity that people get each week, we're cutting that by 20%. What if people work by the hour they will take a pay cut or if they do work 40 then the employer would be forced to pay overtime which adds to his cost and in return drives the prices up on everything. This big spending debacle that the government did during covid only encouraged people to do less and expect more.

There is 168 hours in a week and now people are pushing to only work 32 of them that leaves another 136 to self-destruct or become subsistent and fiscally independent. What are you going to do with the same 24 hours in a day that we are all given. I know what I'm doing, And I'm not waiting for anyone to make it for me.... See ya tomorrow at 5.