Why Raising Daughters Is a Lifelong Lesson

Today is National Daughters Day, which is special for me. Too many dads out there seem to gravitate more toward their sons than their daughters. My daughters changed my life and were always there for me when I needed them. I love all my kids, but my girls were, and still are, special to me. I am so proud of what they have become and the way they live their lives.

There isn't one of us parents out there who didn’t have to go through all the growing-up drama that girls seem to experience. It’s all a learning curve for them, and when they get older, they realize how trivial some of those things really were.

We had my dad on the air many years ago and asked him if it was harder to raise girls or boys. He said, "Definitely girls." He said you can yell at your son one day, and the next day you're best buddies again. If you get on your daughter's case, she’ll remember it for the rest of her life. Probably true. I can think of a few things I said to my daughters that I know they still remember today.

If there is anything I want them to remember, it’s this: They were truly a gift to me from God, and I am so blessed to call them my own. My love for them will be everlasting, and even when I’m gone someday, I hope what we shared and how we both cared, loved, and respected one another will last forever.

They will both be great mothers, and I hope the bond they have with their children is even stronger than ours. Love you, girls...

See ya tomorrow at 5.