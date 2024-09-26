A Football Fiesta in Bozeman? Let’s Make It Happen for All!

At least somebody is listening. There was an article today in the paper about the Girls' Flag Football State Tournament this weekend in Bozeman. And guess what? They are having all the games at one venue: Bobcat Stadium. THANK YOU. I have been trying for years to get that on the agenda for the boys' football championships. It would be a great sporting event with a great facility, great accommodations, and plenty of seating. It would be a great day of football for Montana.

Get our free mobile app

Ask anyone who has ever attended the girls' state volleyball tournament there. They love it. All classes at the same venue, the same weekend. You want another example? Have you ever been to the state all-class wrestling tournament in Billings? They get huge crowds with 10 different mats wrestling at once. We know it works, so why not football?

We had someone call this morning and tell us it’s too expensive to have it there because of the price of motel rooms. Well, being centrally located, people could go home just like they do after a Bobcat football game. Plus, remember all the games would be the same day, so go and then head home. Some classes have their championships on the same weekend now, so you would have to choose which one you want to see. Maybe Class B and Class AA are on the same day. Too bad, pick one.

I just think it would bring more interest and generate more people to enjoy all the championship games in a great atmosphere for the kids, as most will never play a game in a stadium like that. What memories!

See ya tomorrow at 5.