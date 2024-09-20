Farmer Finishers: Rain, Flakes Trip, And Next Week

People are bouncing off the walls, and I don't blame them. This week in farmer finishers, we find our beautiful state much better off than we were a week ago. Moisture totals set records or came close to them after the blessed rains. In Lewistown, they ended up with 4.35 inches, the second-highest total ever since 1900 when they had 4.5 inches. The color of the state will change over the next few weeks as we head into fall and winter—perfect timing.

We’re getting down to crunch time in this year’s election, and absentee ballots will be mailed out in a couple of weeks. So, educate yourself on the candidates and issues. This could be the most critical election of the century. So much is in jeopardy, and it's crucial we vote to protect the America we love.

Get our free mobile app

Fall arrives this weekend, but we have until the end of the month before we invite depression into our homes with the time change—AGAIN.

Next week, we’ll be hitting the road with another Flakes Trip stop at Famous Dave's. In fact, we’ll be out every week now until the huge trip party on November 2, so you have plenty of opportunities to win the trip of a lifetime. I just thought of something—I’ll have a grandchild by then! Can hardly wait.

On Tuesday of next week, we'll have a School Resource Officer in to talk about a new program the Flakes are funding for junior high kids. It will show them the dangers of driving impaired using new goggle technology. Excited about that!

Have a good weekend, and we’ll be back here Monday at 5.