Montana Rains: A Blessing, a Curse, and an Insurance Wake-Up Call

The recent rains were a blessing. So much of Montana's economy depends on moisture, and it was truly a gift. Some places maybe received a little more than they needed, but we'll take it. My favorite, Crystal Lake in the Snowies, received 5.6 inches.

The rain also caused some problems. Some minor flooding took place, and now people are finding out their policy will not cover it. I've often told people to make sure they understand what their policies will and will not cover. Unless you have flood insurance for a weather-related incident, your home policy won’t cover that kind of water damage. I know, but you have to know your policies.

Get our free mobile app

Flood insurance is available to just about everyone in the country in 23,000 different communities. In fact, homes and businesses in a flood-risk area must take it if your lending institution is a government-backed lender. Also, that insurance may cover the damage from the water but may not cover the personal items that were also ruined. I know, what the hell, right? But once again, you have to know what's in your policy.

I always have questions for my insurance agents so I know what I do and don't have. I'd be willing to bet more people know what’s covered when damage to their phone occurs than their home. This will not be the last weather event we have out here in the Wild West, so maybe this fall, do some research. It might save you down the road.

See ya tomorrow at 5.