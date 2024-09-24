America’s Weight Problem: Can New Drugs Tip the Scales?

New information came out today on the health of Americans, and it's not good. Obesity is high and holding steady, with 4 in 10 Americans now considered obese. The good news is that new drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound may start to chip away at that number. Dr. Samuel Emmerich led the study for the CDC.

These figures were derived from BMI (Body Mass Index) numbers. The alarming numbers were higher among women. A B.M.I. between 18 and 24.9 is considered normal, while a number between 25 and 29.9 is classified as overweight. Anything over that is considered obese. I checked my numbers, and I'm pushing the high end of normal. I'm 6 feet 4 inches tall and weigh 190 lbs.

My B.M.I. is 23.1, so these numbers can be misleading. The point is that people always seem to need an incentive to lose weight besides the threat of death. It works just like a sale—if there is a huge incentive, people will act. I always thought it would be great to make everything that is healthy 100% tax-deductible: things like gym or health club memberships, all of the healthy food you buy (fish, fruits, vegetables, whole grains), and visits to registered dieticians and doctors for weight problems. If we could reduce national obesity rates by even 10%, we could cut medical costs in this country significantly.

The report also stated that we need to do a better job with our kids, as we are seeing increases in obesity at an early age. I know it’s a sensitive subject, but it truly is a problem we can fix if we put our minds to it.

