The Farmer, The Phones, The Barbershoppers: Friday Fragments

Well, it was our first full week of work since the Flakes Trip and we covered a lot of ground.

We finally got a new phone system and it features caller ID. I cannot tell you how happy this makes me.

We learned that 17 million people call in sick on the Monday following the Superbowl.

The Barbershoppers were quite good in our studio.

And the farmer went to visit his dad. Thanks for your comments and kind words.

It appears that we will have Tim Fox on our show so he can learn what tough questions are. Looking forward to meeting him.

"'Cause it's Friday, 'cause it's Monday. 'Cause we ain't gonna get to one day. That's why we drink."

Hello weekend!