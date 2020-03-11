The Story of Mark’s Fill Music

I couldn't tell you what year I started doing it but we play a lot of fill music while I'm waiting for Paul to start his newscasts.

In the early years, I'd just stick with one song. We started with a couple of Tom Jones tunes. Then Sniff & The Tears "Drivers Seat" got played repeatedly. Then for a long time, we settled on Mr. Thorogood's "Get A Haircut And Get A Real Job."

Now I mix those classics along with songs that might have some historical significance for that particular date. It makes me smile now when listeners message me and REQUEST fill songs!

The right songs are just so important.

