Who doesn't have a sweet tooth? I know I have multiple, and always find time to sneak in a sweet treat. Today, we came across a relatively new business here in Billings, making stunningly beautiful treats and eats!

What's available?

According to Joey Pickett, they focus on custom cakes for any event or occasion. Which, if going off of what they have on Facebook, it shows they take pride in cool custom cakes!

Scary! For that kiddo who is WAY too into scary movies. I was afraid of The Terminator as a kid... but today's kids seem much more into the world of horror movies.

How cool! A hand-made semi for a future provider of our food! Eli is one lucky kid.

Now, this is a cake I would have flipped over as a kid. Reminds me of the Twister movie from the 90s. Just wonder where Dorothy 4 is... and that red Dodge Ram.

Though they focus on cakes, Joey shows off plenty of other unique creations. Cupcakes, cookies, and more. Joey made sure to note they offer gluten-free options for those looking for their fix but are unable to handle gluten.

Josephine's Signature Sweets officially joined the Billings Chamber, and the area, just this past June, and held their grand opening back in April. Check them out, right off of grand here in Billings, and let us know in the app what your favorite sweet treat is! (Honestly, for me, I have a MASSIVE addiction to peanut M&Ms.)

