This Type of Course in Billings Schools Should Be ‘Opt In’, Not ‘Opt Out’ (Opinion)

This is what your kids will be taught and indoctrinated with in School district 2 unless you fill out a form and opt them OUT. They will be taught lessons in human sexuality that include lessons in intimate relationships, sexual anatomy, sexual reproduction, sexually transmitted infections, sexual acts, sexual orientation, gender identity, abstinence, contraception, and reproductive rights, according to the Billings Gazette that reported on the bill discussed by the Billings school board.

A couple of things here: Who or what group decided the course work and what angle do they want to approach when they fill the minds of impressionable kids with this info? Will it cover both sides of all of these issues or just the direction they want to lead the youth of this country?

If you don't want your child to be exposed to this you have to fill out a form to OPT out. Totally backward. This type of course should be an opt IN, an alternate course that you need permission from parents to get in. Just like shop or others.

You think a district with such failing proficiency numbers in Math and Reading would be concentrating more on getting kids to help in those areas rather than teaching different sex acts you should know. The bill says the materials should be made public before they can use them in classes, so we will do what we can to get that material and share it with the public so you can make your decision for your child. I have requested the coursework so we can share it with you.

Please, be a responsible parent and make the decision, based on what YOU know is best for your child.

