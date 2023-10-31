Paul Has Witnessed A Big Shift In People’s Early Morning Work Out

New trends in early morning drivers.

After 40 years of driving back and forth to work every day I've got to tell you I have seen a lot of different things.

The one thing that I have noticed is the amount of people who get their day started early. More people are up early now than ever. It takes discipline, no doubt about it.

Putting in the work.

What really amazes me is the number of people who are up now working out. It really takes dedication to get up at 4:30 and head to the gym for a workout. I start every year at this time with my rowing machine, only I do it at the end of the day. Usually when the time changes I'm in the house earlier than usual. My workout only takes 20 minutes and I will do it from now until I start calving in March. I don't go through the rigorous workout that some of you do but if you push hard enough, you can feel it.

It's never too late.

I remember my dad, up until he was 96, used to go to the club three times a week and do the stationary bike, the elliptical machine, and light weights. He quit when he didn't renew his driver's license. I guess it's okay not to work out after 96, but they all say it's never too late.

So, I tip my hat to everyone out there who is trying, that's really all we can do. It doesn't matter if you just walk, at least it's moving.

With the average male in the United States now dying at 72.3 years of age, if we all start now we can add to that. Good luck...

See ya tomorrow at 5.