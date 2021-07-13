Trace Adkins, Parmalee, Granger Smith Coming to Montana

The Big Sky Country State Fair opens in less than a week at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman, and we've got your chance to win tickets for the nightly concerts.

4-H displays, petting zoo, food booths, carnival rides, and a variety of entertainment will take place throughout the day. Magic shows, stand-up comedy, dog shows, extreme motorcross, and live music is part of the daily line-up of events at the 2021 Big Sky Country State Fair.

Here are the headliners for the nightly concerts at Anderson Arena on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday:

Wednesday, July 21 - Nelly featuring Carly Pearce

Thursday, July 22 - Granger Smith featuring Kolby

Friday, July 23 - Trace Adkins featuring Parmalee

CLICK HERE to see the complete line-up of entertainment at Big Sky Country State Fair.

Here are 3 easy ways you can win tickets for the Big Sky Country State Fair concerts:

DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app so you don't miss out on our secret ticket giveaways. We send out app alerts any time of day, and the only way to win is to download our app onto your smartphone. It's completely free, and available from Google Play or the iPhone App Store.

the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app so you don't miss out on our secret ticket giveaways. We send out app alerts any time of day, and the only way to win is to download our app onto your smartphone. It's completely free, and available from Google Play or the iPhone App Store. LISTEN to Cat Country 102.9 around the clock for your cue to call in. Mark and Paul will have tickets on Game Day Thursday, so make sure to get up early with The Breakfast Flakes for a chance to win.

to Cat Country 102.9 around the clock for your cue to call in. Mark and Paul will have tickets on Game Day Thursday, so make sure to get up early with The Breakfast Flakes for a chance to win. ENTER TO WIN tickets, and we'll draw for (2) tickets to the Big Sky Country State Fair concerts on Monday, July 20. Winner will be contacted by phone and / or email.

