Try to Get a Haircut Today in Billings, Good Luck

Folks, things in this crazy world are changing so rapidly, it's leaving guys like me behind. I've been trying to get a haircut for the last three weeks and I have run into this problem. I'm just not qualified to do so. Here's how it usually goes:

Them: "Do you have a standing appointment?"

Me: "No, what the hell is that?"

Them: "Did you register online or use our app?"

Me: "No."

Them: "Well, then the walk-in wait time is at least 60 minutes. And we don't do cuts on Thursday because that's perm day."

Me: "So, can I make an appointment?"

Them: "No. We don't do appointments."

Me: "Okay, maybe I'll just try on Monday when it might not be so crowded."

Them: "No, Monday is actually Sunday for us and we are closed that day."

I JUST WANT A HAIRCUT.

Is there anyone out there any more that can talk to me without using Messenger, Tik Tok, Snapchat, Instagram, or texting? Can someone please use words, personally delivered to help restore my faith in humanity?. Can someone out there have a business that if I hand you a fifty you won't look at me like I'm some weirdo or drug dealer?

I just want things to be a little more personable and not so techy. No wonder people are at each other's throats so much. No one knows how to communicate anymore. When I finally find a nice place to get my hair cut, I guess I'll get a standard appointment and use paypal to handle the bill, but a good review on Chit Chat, or whatever in the hell it is, and count my blessings.

