The forecast doesn't call for an abnormal about of rain over the next week, but that won't keep the Yellowstone River from possibly flooding into our communities.

The National Weather Service issued a River Flood Warning "from this evening until further notice" for the Yellowstone River at Billings, and near Livingston. According to the warning, minor flooding is expected along the Yellowstone River in Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater, and Yellowstone Counties.

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING MEANS RIVER FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT PEOPLE AND PROPERTY IN THE WARNED AREA. PREPARE FOR FLOODING IMPACTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE FORECAST RIVER LEVELS IN YOUR LOCATION. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS AS EROSION MAY MAKE THEM UNSTABLE SEVERAL FEET FROM THE WATERS EDGE. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. -National Weather Service

At 9am today (Tuesday 6/2), the Yellowstone River stage was 13.2 feet. Flood stage is 13.5 feet.

CLICK HERE to see the latest stages and forecasts for Montana rivers and streams.

The National Weather Service is reminding residents and tourists about river safety. With peak river flows expected this week, beware of the following river hazards:

High and Fast Water

Debris and Tree Snags

Cold Water

Unstable Riverbanks

N.W.S also reminds travelers to avoid driving in high water, and to "turn around, don't drown."

The extended weather forecast for Billings from the Weather Channel predicts it will mainly be dry until the weekend. Their forecast shows only a 20 percent chance of rain on Wednesday (6/3), and then dry conditions until Saturday afternoon (6/6) when there's currently a 50 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.